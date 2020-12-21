Harshdeep Kaur: Brought together best of both worlds

Back in 2017, Karan Johar had hit the nail on the head when describing the emotions that Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's wedding pictures had evoked. "[They] have tapped into almost everyone's romantic instincts. The singles are feeling a pang, and the couples are feeling the love... (or the lack of it)," Johar had tweeted. The admiration that the duo has for one another reflected in the collection, which was only enhanced by ambience, attires, and music. Harshdeep Kaur, who had rendered a song specially curated for the occasion, points to this love when highlighting why the song received as much acclaim as it did.

"When we released a teaser of Peer vi tu at that time, people were curious to know who had sung it, and began to search for it. I got requests to unveil the entire version. Brides wanted the song for their weddings too," says the singer, who used a blend of Sufi music and contemporary practices when rendering it.

"Even if you hear this song 20 years later, you will still feel the [love]. By blending it with Sufi lyrics, we've also alluded to the love one has for god, and how one is willing to place their beloved on a pedestal, like we do our gods. There were certain words that had to be expressed with clarity. I would make a note of them before heading into the recording."

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news