Harshdeep Kaur on The Voice: It is the first time I am judging a reality show

The Voice mentor Harshdeep Kaur says she loves the genre, but must showcase her versatility

Harshdeep Kaur

Known as sufi ki sultana for her soulful renditions of Sufi tracks, Harshdeep Kaur stands out among the female singers for her choice of head gear during her public appearances. She is synonymous with her turban.

Kaur, who rendered the Gud Naal Ishq Mitha track in the recent release, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, says, "It has become a part of my identity. I wore it during a previous reality show in which I sang religious songs. I wanted to cover my head, so instead of a chunni, I thought of wrapping it with a piece of cloth, later I styled it as a turban."

When not singing for Bollywood, the crooner, part of AR Rahman's troupe, is busy touring. What is also keeping her busy, nowadays, is her stint as mentor on the TV show, The Voice. "It is the first time I am judging a reality show. What I liked about it is the format, and the selection process. It is organic. We are sitting with our back towards the participants, judging them purely on their talent."

The show also has Armaan Malik, Adnan Sami and Kanika Kapoor as co-mentors, while Rahman is seen as the super judge. "He is a man of few words. His music does the talking. But on tours, he cracks jokes and is comfortable with those he knows."

Although Kaur has sung several Sufi songs, she insists she also has a generous dose of numbers of other genres on her resume. "A singer should render all types of songs. Versatility matters, especially in Bollywood. I have sung Twist Kamariya, Zaalima, Dilbaro as well as Kabira [Encore]. At the same time, I like rendering Sufi tracks." Her next step is to turn composer. "I have composed for religious numbers, but now I am planning to extend it [to other genres]. Composing is on my mind."

