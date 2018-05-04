Harshit Saxena releases a song in memory of Kathua rape victim

Harshit Saxena has released a song in memory of the eight-year-old Kathua rape victim



Lyricist Sameer

Upset about the increasing number of sexual assaults that women face in India, singer-composer Harshit Saxena has channelled his emotion into a song. The track, titled 'Aap Sabki Asifa', is inspired by the eight-year-old Kathua rape victim.

"I was disturbed when I heard how the minor was raped, tortured and murdered. That encouraged me to work on it. This is not just a song; it’s an anthem against child abuse and rape. I have come up with the track in a bid to encourage people to fight against this violence," says Saxena.

Lyricist Sameer has penned the song. "Since he is a father to two daughters, he wrote provocative lyrics to encourage every citizen to fight against sexual abuse," he says.

