Harshita Dagha on how Content Marketing can build/save businesses in COVID Times

Harshita Dagha Maisheri, born in Mumbai on the 20th of May, 1991, is an Indian journalist, author and content writer known for breakthrough digital journalism. She emphasises on the need for all businesses, both product and service to go digital, to go content given the COVID situation for a secure today and a remunerative tomorrow.

"With the ever-changing, rather an in-demand digital scene, connecting with your business team as well as your clients is uninterrupted, regardless of what the circumstance is - even when it's a pandemic. Bringing your offline expertise online is an appropriate solution if you have your team and clients in place", says Harshita.

The one among top content writers in the country specialising in lifestyle expresses how content can help salvage the country's craft and currency in crisis, "The coronavirus has significantly affected how we socialise, travel, and work altogether. The present circumstance is troublesome, and there's no a-la-mode way to say it.

Both, the spine and the sentiment of product-related businesses have been injured and it's only digital that can truly save the day. Content IS the king in these difficult pandemic times."

The writer further explains, "Concentrating on online channels and making them information-packed helps immensely.

In doing so, brands will have the chance to maintain or scale their commitment – further demonstrating the significance of product promotions.

Clients look out for elements that engage, arouse, teach, and enlighten – a solid technique will offer you the chance to use significant components from experiential content on the web.

Coronavirus gives another test to content builders that throws light on the significance of depending on procedures outside of conventional channels. Let your clients know you are as yet accessible and motivated all through 2020.

Monetising your brand content - memes, videos, audios, blogs, press releases or articles among others is, thus, just one of the many benefits of shifting online."

The journalist-author aims at widening the spectrum of digital publishing. While on the cover panel of Femina as a features journalist, she explored relationships and wellness as a part of the lifestyle sector and expresses that these sectors have reasonable scope during the pandemic as well as after that.

"Food blogs are going viral. People are Googling health and relationships more than anything today.

FMCG yes, but as a lifestyle expert, I would suggest starting up a business with an inclination towards wellness and relationships is a really lucrative deal today."

Harshita has bagged over 10 Awards as Writer of the Year, Journalist of the Year, Article of the Year and more for leading publishing houses. The owner of BeingBlahBlah scores over 2 Million views globally including features in HT, Mumbai Mirror etcetera, with her content also gaining recognition in the UK, the US and Africa, given which, she was an easy pick for the top content creators of 2020.

She is an inspiration to many of those in the line of writing. For more assistance on upscaling your business online: harshita@beingblahblah.com

