Harshita Gaur doesn't mind her show being compared to Karan Johar's film

bollywood

Harshita Gaur feels good that PuncchBeat is being compared to filmmaker Karan Johar's Student of the Year, but says her upcoming show is not similar to the 2012 movie

Harshita Gaur

Actress Harshita Gaur feels good that PuncchBeat is being compared to filmmaker Karan Johar's Student of the Year, but says her upcoming show is not similar to the 2012 movie. Some have compared the promo of the show to "Student of the Year", which revolved around high school students played by actors Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra. Harshita simply takes it as a compliment.

"The film is so good and it is good to be compared to it but it is not similar to the movie. It is peripheral to the film," Harshita said in a statement. She feels that any story of a project with a similar storyline of a big hit film will be compared.

"That's because it had left its mark," she said. Talking about her character, she shared:"My character in the show is someone who does things from the heart, who is helpful and is transparent."

The show's producer Vikas Gupta is "a good friend" of the actress. "He is a very helpful person and I respect him for that. He is dedicated to his work and always works round the clock producing such good shows," she said.

She will also start shooting for web series Mirzapur 2.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever