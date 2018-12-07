Harshita Gaur: I am a part of Sacred Games season two

television

Harshita Gaur has bagged a pivotal role in crime thriller Sacred Games season two. According to a source, the casting of the show is almost done and Harshita is a part of it. "Shooting will continue throughout next month," added the source.

"I am a part of 'Sacred Games' season two. However, I am not in a position to say anything on the character yet," Harshita told IANS. After receiving massive acclaim from the audience, the makers have begun shooting for the second season of the crime saga. Inside sources also reveal that leads Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui have both received a hike in their compensation fees, owing to the mega success of the show.

Harshita has become a popular face in the web series space. Her latest release Mirzapur is still streaming and she has been shooting for ALTBalaji's Punchbeat as well.

Harshita in a previous interview talking about Mirzapur said, "The experience was awesome and both Pankaj and Ali have done something in 'Mirzapur' which no one has seen ever before. It was a treat to watch these two actors perform and learn."

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from IANS