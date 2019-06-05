Harshita Gaur: Mirzapur 2 shooting going on at crazy level
Harshita Gaur is all geared up for season two of crime thriller drama series Mirzapur. She says its shooting is going on at a crazy level
Actress Harshita Gaur is all geared up for season two of crime thriller drama series Mirzapur. She says its shooting is going on at a "crazy level". She has been flying in and out of Mumbai for work commitments, so shooting for the web series hasn't been easy on her.
"Shooting of 'Mirzapur 2' is going on at a crazy level, at least for me. I had a knee injury on sets, I have been travelling for work and then directly reaching sets of Mirzapur 2 (in Mumbai) to shoot," Harshita told IANS.
Mirzapur, a hinterland story, was about a lawless land filled with action where the only rules were laid by Kaleen Bhaiya, played by actor Pankaj Tripathi. Meanwhile, her feature film "Falaknuma Das" in Telugu is out now.
"It was the first film that was offered to me. Also, I had watched 'Angamaly Diaries' (Malayalam film) which was the original one. So yes, when 'Falaknuma Das' was offered, I wanted to take it up," said the "Puncch Beat" actress.
The language was a barrier though.
"For me, to understand the language is very important as the script we read has emotions and sentiments... with dialogues," she said, adding that she wanted to get them right on camera.
She will be soon seen in the web series "Sacred Games 2".
