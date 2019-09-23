Harshvardan Rane's one-of-a-kind audition with bike rides and on-road action

At the prime phase in his three-year-long career, Harshvardhan Rane is a self-made success story with no godfather backing him in Bollywood. For this reason, the talented actor never takes his prep for granted and faces the camera as a thorough professional. It is no surprise then that some of the best filmmakers of Indian cinema made a note of his acting mettle.

Until earlier this month, the actor was shooting around the clock in the United Kingdom for Bejoy Nambiar's highly anticipated directorial, Taish. He has now wrapped up the film and already begun on a one-of-a-kind audition for a film replete with bike rides and on-road action.

Known for being a method actor, Rane has hit the road on his favourite superbike, a BMW R 1250, as an audition for his speculated next. The committed actor is going to be traversing the distance from London to Inverness, in Scotland. Earlier in his career, Harshvardhan made it clear that he's not afraid to go the distance for a film or even take the road less travelled. It appears that the actor sure knows how to walk his talk.

When quipped the dedicated actor says, "This dream ride across the United Kingdom is going to be my audition for a motorcycle film, I really want to be in and I cannot talk about it until I get selected. All you riders out there, please keep me in your prayers and your head in the helmet. Ride safe."

