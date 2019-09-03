Harshvardhan Kapoor gets names of Sonam and Rhea inked on his back

bollywood

Harshvardhan Kapoor posted a black-and-white photo with focus on his bareback that has his sisters' names inked on it. He captioned it: "V taper"

Harshvardhan Kapoor, a football fanatic, often takes to Twitter to tweet about the sport, but on Monday he flaunted love for his sisters - Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor - by showcasing his bareback with their names inked on it. Harsh posted a black-and-white photo with focus on his bareback that has his sisters' names inked on it. He captioned it: "V taper".

This isn't the first time Harshvardhan showed off the tattoos on social media. Many weeks ago, he had put the tattoos on display and won the hearts of many. This time, too, fans couldn't stop gushing. One found Harshvardhan's picture "superb and awesome", while another said "this is so cute".

On the professional front, Harshvardhan Kapoor will be next seen in Abhinav Bindra biopic, where he will be sharing the screen space with father Anil Kapoor for the very first time. In an interview with mid-day, Harshvardhan said: "Good things always take time to brew. We are quite some time away from having a screenplay, which makes us unanimously feel that the film can now be made."

Director Kannan Iyer and co-writer Abhay Khurana have been adapting the ace shooter's autobiography — A Shot at History: My Obsessive Journey to Olympic Gold — for the big screen. The actor, too, has read the book twice over and made notes for the writers.

Harshvardhan further added: "His story is different from that of any other Indian athlete. He has grown up wealthy, his struggles are different. Plus, shooting is a psychological sport. So, one can't feel for Bindra the way they do for, say, the Phogat sisters because his struggles are internal. Kannan and Abhay are in the process of writing a story that is honest to Abhinav and his book. We can't put a time stamp on this film."

"I have always done things at my pace. Anyway, it takes one film to change things for actors. Meanwhile, I have signed three films, but I can't talk about them yet. It is more palatable than my other films, yet it is right up my alley," Harshvardhan concluded.

