Harshvardhan Kapoor ready to shoot Abhinav Bindra biopic?

Abhinav Bindra biopic did not take off due to production issues

Harshvardhan Kapoor

The long-in-the- planning biopic on shooter Abhinav Bindra is said to finally roll next month. It's been over two years since the project was announced. The movie did not take off due to production issues. Harshvardhan Kapoor plays the Olympic champion. Dad Anil Kapoor is also part of the film. Word is Harsh has started prepping for the film.

Harshvardhan Kapoor, who is gearing up for the yet untitled biopic of Olympic champion Abhinav Bindra, said in an interview that he is a passive person by nature, a trait similar to the ace shooter.

As the actor has been preparing for his part as Bindra, he is internalising some of his characteristics, Kapoor said. "I am a passive person by nature. I do not express any emotion very loudly — whether I am happy or sad. It is interesting that Bindra's personality and the behavioural pattern is also similar to mine."

Despite the similarities, he said playing such a character poses its own challenges. "I have to make an internal performance entertaining and cinematic, yet close to reality because it is a biopic. That's challenging."

