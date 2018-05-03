Harshvardhan Kapoor 'thrilled' to play superhero on-screen

Harshvardhan Kapoor had auditioned for Bhavesh Joshi Superhero in 2012 when he was 22. However, things did not materialise then and he made his debut with Mirzya



Harshvardhan Kapoor, who will next be seen in Vikramaditya Motwane-directed Bhavesh Joshi Superhero, says it is a dream come true to play a superhero on screen. "It is a dream come true for any young actor to play a superhero or vigilante. To be in the suit and wear a mask was a dream come true. I wanted to do this film since 2012 and it was an amazing experience working on this," Harshvardhan told reporters at the trailer launch of Bhavesh Joshi.

Harshvardhan had auditioned for the film in 2012 when he was 22. However, things did not materialise then and he made his debut with Mirzya. The 27-year-old actor says he was lucky to do the Motwane-helmed superhero film. "Second time the script changed. There was quite a bit of martial arts training but the focus was more on getting my character and performance right."

Harshvardhan is still saddened by the outcome of his 2016 debut film, which did not work at the box office. "With 'Mirzya', we knew we were going to do something new and different and whenever you try and do something different you do not always succeed. The personal success of the film for me was to be working with Rakyesh Omprakash Mehta, whom I have idolised. His vision was amazing and spectacular," he said.

"Doing 'Mirzya' helped me for 'Bhavesh Joshi'. It is disheartening when you put in two-three years of work in a film and it doesn't work. The aim is to keep going. I don't think I am the first and last actor whose film has not worked," Harshvardhan said. The actor said his aim is to focus more on his craft. "The best way is to work with good directors and I am happy I got to work with two good directors (Mehra and Motwane). My aim is to keep improving myself as an actor."

