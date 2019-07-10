Harshvardhan Rane locks himself up to prepare for role

bollywood

Harshvardhan Rane has locked himself up in a bungalow located a few hundred kilometres away from Mumbai, to prepare for his role in Bejoy Nambiar's upcoming film, Taish

Harshvardhan Rane

Without revealing much about the prepping process, Harshvardhan said: "I am experimenting with something like this for the first time, and want to tap into the unknown, not knowing what's going to come out of this."

The actor will be sharing screen space with Amit Sadh and Jim Sarbh in the revenge drama.

Shooting of the movie will began this month. Stating that Bejoy and he had been trying to join hands since the last two and half years, Harshvardhan said, "We were supposed to do a remake of 'Agni Natchathiram', but that didn't happen. I am excited to work with him on our next film."

Harshvardhan has also been signed for ad filmmaker Lloyd Baptista and Mini Films' multi-series project, "K7 - The Story of Seven Immortals".

He said, "It's based on Indian mythology. It's a modern take on Hindu Chiranjeevis. We look for international stories to make films, but I think we have a stock of stories in our own country. I am excited about the film and feeling proud that I am working on an Indian story."

