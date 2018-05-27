Harshvardhan Rane: Paltan trailer to release in mid-July

Paltan, which also features Arjun Rampal, Sonu Sood, Gurmeet Choudhary, Siddhanth Kapoor, Monica Gill and Sonal Chauhan, is directed by J.P. Dutta



Harshvardhan Rane

Actor Harshvardhan Rane, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming war drama film Paltan, says its trailer will release in mid-July. Harshvardhan interacted with the media at the GQ 100 Best Dressed Awards 2018 here on Saturday.

"We are waiting for the launch of the trailer. The teaser of the film was released two to three weeks ago. The film is scheduled to release on September 7, so if we go little reverse of that then, I think we will be able to release the trailer of our film around mid-July," he said.

Paltan, which also features Arjun Rampal, Sonu Sood, Gurmeet Choudhary, Siddhanth Kapoor, Monica Gill and Sonal Chauhan, is directed by J.P. Dutta, who is returning to direction after 12 years.

He is known for his war-based films such as Border, LOC Kargil and Refugee.

