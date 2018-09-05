Harshvardhan Rane: Shooting Paltan was a great learning

bollywood

Harshvardhan Rane who is gearing up for the release of Paltan, says shooting the film was a great learning and will remain a memorable experience

Actor Harshvardhan Rane, who is gearing up for the release of "Paltan", says shooting the film was a great learning and will remain a memorable experience.

"I think there's a lot that I have taken back from the movie. Shooting 'Paltan' will always be a great learning and memorable experience. I had never thought of being part of such a massive project that talks about a glorious chapter of Indian history," Harshvardhan said in a statement.

While extensively shooting for his forthcoming war drama "Paltan" in Ladakh, the actor, who plays a Sikh soldier, suffered multiple cuts and bruises.

A source said: "While shooting for the fight sequences, Harshvardhan got several cuts and bruises since he had to use heavy weapons made of iron and steel. When JP Dutta Sir noticed these cuts, he got a little worried and told Harshvardhan to get tetanus injections.

"Since it was quite cold out there, the actor avoided taking off his shirt but after JP Sir recited one of the movie's popular dialogues humorously 'Zyada herogiri na dikhaiye', he obliged."

Dutta's "Paltan" will release on Friday. It also features Sonu Sood, Siddhanth Kapoor, Arjun Rampal and Luv Sinha.

