Harshvardhan Rane to visit Bollywood Film Festival in Russia

bollywood

Harshvardhan Rane will also partake in an interactive session on Bollywood. Harshvardhan will be seen as a part of a flash mob.

Harshvardhan Rane

Ever since Paltan has released, people can't stop praising Harshvardhan's role in this JP Dutta's directorial venture. Not only this, praising Harshvardhan’s stupendous performance as Major Harbhajan Singh in the multi starrer, John said, "Harsh's sincerity in the film moved me. He brought gravitas and so much heart to Harbhajan Singh the character he played in the film. Here’s wishing the whole crew the very best for the release."

Paltan actor Harshvardhan Rane has been invited to the ongoing Festival of India in Moscow, which kicked off this month and will last till March 2019. He will be part of a flash mob with 70 dancers.

The actor will also partake in an interactive session on Bollywood. Harsh's debut film, Sanam Teri Kasam, was screened at the 2016 Bollywood Film Festival in Russia. He's looking forward to visiting the country again. Will ladylove Kim Sharma accompany him?

Kim Sharma also accompanied Harshvardhan Rane to the premiere of his film, Paltan, setting tongues wagging. Over the weekend, the two were spotted at a Juhu multiplex. Though the couple hasn't gone out in public to acknowledge their relationship, we wonder what's cooking. The duo is often spotted holding hands and roaming the streets of the city.

Also Read: Harshvardhan Rane, Kim Sharma: B-Town's Latest Couple

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates