Harsimrat Kaur Badal thanks Railway Minister Piyush Goyal for Bidar-Nanded rail line

On Friday, Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal thanked Railway Minister Piyush Goyal for giving the go-ahead for the Bidar-Nanded rail line. Kaur, who is the Union Food Processing Industries Minister had requested Goyal and the Railway Ministry to construct a railway line between Bidar and Nanded.

Kaur had said that the Bihar-Nanded railway line would be the most appropriate gift to the Sikh community. This year, the Sikh community will be commemorating the 550th Parkash Purb of Guru Nanak Dev. Railway Minister Piyush Goyal wrote a letter to Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal and informed her that the ministry had undertaken the final location survey and preparation of detailed project report for the Bidar-Nanded railway line.

Goyal also said that the Ministry of Railways has also included the 155 km rail project in the list of 'new line projects' for 2018-19. Earlier, Kaur had informed Goyal that over 3,000 pilgrims travelled between Nanded and Bidar on a daily basis by road.

