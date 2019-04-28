Harvey Weinstein case to be held privately

international

Any testimony from other alleged victims of 67-year-old Weinstein - a powerful man in Hollywood before a cascade of sexual misconduct allegations precipitated his downfall - could increase his chances of being convicted

Harvey Weinstein

A New York judge on Friday ordered that a key hearing in the rape and sexual assault case against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein be held behind closed doors, prompting protests from US media.

The hearing is important for a trial that has become emblematic of the #MeToo anti-harassment movement, as it will determine whether other women accusing the former mogul of sexual abuse can give evidence, aside from the two whose accusations led to the prosecution.

Any testimony from other alleged victims of 67-year-old Weinstein - a powerful man in Hollywood before a cascade of sexual misconduct allegations precipitated his downfall - could increase his chances of being convicted. Prosecutor Joan Orbon-Illuzzi said a private hearing was necessary to preserve the confidentiality of accusers whose testimony she wants to present. Weinstein's lawyers maintain that publicly releasing their names and allegations would hurt his chances of getting a fair trial when the case comes to court on June 3.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates