Harvey Weinstein charged with rape following NY arrest
He was arrested, processed and charged with rape, criminal sex act, sex abuse and sexual misconduct for alleged incidents involving two separate women, police said
More than 70 women have accused Harvey Weinstein (centre) of sexual misconduct, including rape. Pics/AFP
Film producer Harvey Weinstein turned himself into police in New York City yesterday to face rape and sexual misconduct charges, before being released on $1 million cash bail and fitted with a GPS tracking device.
He was arrested, processed and charged with rape, criminal sex act, sex abuse and sexual misconduct for alleged incidents involving two separate women, police said. More than 70 women have accused the co-founder of the Miramax film studio and Weinstein Co of sexual misconduct, including rape, with some allegations dating back decades.
The accusations, first reported by the New York Times and the New Yorker last year, gave rise to the #MeToo movement in which hundreds of women have publicly accused powerful men in business, government and entertainment of misconduct. Weinstein has denied having non-consensual sex with anyone. He was released on a $1mn bail bond. His lawyer Ben Brafman said the disgraced mogul would enter a not guilty plea.
Weinstein surrendered his passport to authorities and will be expected to wear an electronic monitoring device at all times that requires him to stay in New York or Connecticut.
Morgan Freeman
Freeman apologises
Morgan Freeman has apologised after eight women accused him of misconduct. He said, "Anyone who has worked with me knows I am not someone who would knowingly make anyone feel uneasy. I apologise to anyone who felt uncomfor-table or disrespected — that was never my intent."
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever
Worst Crime: Man jumps in front of train after stepdaughters accuse him of rape!