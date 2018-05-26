Harvey Weinstein charged with rape following NY arrest

He was arrested, processed and charged with rape, criminal sex act, sex abuse and sexual misconduct for alleged incidents involving two separate women, police said



More than 70 women have accused Harvey Weinstein (centre) of sexual misconduct, including rape. Pics/AFP

Film producer Harvey Weinstein turned himself into police in New York City yesterday to face rape and sexual misconduct charges, before being released on $1 million cash bail and fitted with a GPS tracking device.

He was arrested, processed and charged with rape, criminal sex act, sex abuse and sexual misconduct for alleged incidents involving two separate women, police said. More than 70 women have accused the co-founder of the Miramax film studio and Weinstein Co of sexual misconduct, including rape, with some allegations dating back decades.

The accusations, first reported by the New York Times and the New Yorker last year, gave rise to the #MeToo movement in which hundreds of women have publicly accused powerful men in business, government and entertainment of misconduct. Weinstein has denied having non-consensual sex with anyone. He was released on a $1mn bail bond. His lawyer Ben Brafman said the disgraced mogul would enter a not guilty plea.

Weinstein surrendered his passport to authorities and will be expected to wear an electronic monitoring device at all times that requires him to stay in New York or Connecticut.