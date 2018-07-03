Harvey Weinstein indicted on additional sex crime charges

Harvey Weinstein was indicted on one count of criminal sexual act in the first degree and two counts of predatory sexual assault

Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein has been indicted on three additional felony sex charges, two of which carry the potential of life in prison. Weinstein is already facing three sex crime charges, concerning allegations involving two women and carrying a maximum penalty of 25 years in prison.

The Manhattan District Attorney's office announced on Monday that Weinstein now faces charges involving a third woman, arising from an incident in 2006, reports variety.com. According to the indictment, Weinstein is accused of forcibly performing oral sex on the woman on July 10, 2006.

Weinstein was indicted on one count of criminal sexual act in the first degree and two counts of predatory sexual assault. The latter charges are used to prosecute perpetrators of multiple felony sexual assaults. They are Class A-II felonies, the most serious charges that Weinstein faces, and they carry a potential sentence of 10 years to life in prison, reports variety.com.

"A Manhattan Grand Jury has now indicted Harvey Weinstein on some of the most serious sexual offences that exist under New York's Penal Law," District Attorney Cy Vance said in a statement.

"This indictment is the result of the extraordinary courage exhibited by the survivors who have come forward. Our investigation continues. If you are a survivor of the predatory abuse with which Weinstein is charged, there is still time to pursue justice," Vance added. Weinstein is free on $1 million bail following his arrest on May 25 on the initial charges. He has pleaded not guilty. No trial date has been set yet.

