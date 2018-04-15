Haryana: 40-year-old woman shot dead after heated argument
After a heated argument, Kamal, the accused, allegedly opened fire at the 40-year-old woman, who is identified as Pinky, from his licensed revolver and fled from the spot, said the police
Representational Image
Following a heated argument, a 40-year-old woman was shot dead by a man in Yamunanagar. The incident occurred on Saturday night at Raghunath Puri area of Yamunanagar, Police said.
She died of excessive bleeding while being taken to a hospital. According to a preliminary investigation, Kamal and Pinky knew each other for the last six months, the police said. A case under relevant sections of the IPC was registered against the accused, they said.
