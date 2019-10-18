Haryana Assembly polls: Sonia Gandhi to address rally in Mahendragarh

New Delhi: After returning as interim Congress President, Sonia Gandhi is scheduled to address her first rally on Friday in Haryana.

The party has released a detailed program, which says Congress President Sonia Gandhi will address a public meeting at Govt College Khel Parisar, Mahendragarh (Haryana) at 3 p.m on Friday. A day before campaigning ends for Haryana, this is the last-ditch effort by the Congress to regain ground in the state.

In Mahendragarh district, the Congress scored zero in the 2014 Assembly elections. Former Congress MLA Rao Dan Singh is pitted against the BJP's Ram Bilas Sharma who defeated Singh in 2014 here. But from 2000 to 2009, Rao Dan Singh had been elected for the assembly from this seat. The other two seats of Ateli and Narnaul were also won by the BJP in 2014.

Sonia Gandhi has not campaigned in 2019 general elections due to ill health. She had confined herself to Rae Bareli. She was scheduled to address a joint rally with Sharad Pawar in Maharashtra but there is no official word on it so far.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates