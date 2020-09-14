Haryana bans visit to Kurukshetra, Pehowa on September 17

Hindu devotees take a holy dip and offer prayers in the waters of the Brahma Sarovar, a sacred pond, during a solar eclipse in Kurukshetra. Pic/AFP

The Haryana government on Monday announced the imposition of ban on gathering during "Amavasya" on September 17 at pilgrimage sites -- Kurukshetra and Pehowa -- due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The devotees usually congregate at Kurukshetra and Pehowa for "pindaan" of their forefathers on "Pitrapaksha".

To prevent the spread of the corona, the Kurukshetra administration imposed a complete ban on the gathering of devotees at both the pilgrimage sites on September 17, an official statement said.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever