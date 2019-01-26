Haryana CM Hooda booked in new case; party calls it political vendetta

national

CBI registers FIR against the former Haryana CM in connection with land acquisition in Gurgaon that favoured private builders, conducts raids at 20 locations

CBI officers raid the residence of former Haryana CM and senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda in Rohtak. Pic/PTI

New Delhi/Rohtak: In more trouble for senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda, the CBI booked the former Haryana chief minister on cheating and corruption charges in connection with land acquisition in Gurgaon that favoured private builders and also conducted searches at 20 locations, including his Rohtak residence.

The Congress as well as Hooda, 71, hit out at the Centre over the raids by the CBI, calling it nothing but "political vendetta" to suppress his voice and defame him. The CBI also named in the FIR Additional Chief Secretary, Haryana, Trilok Chand Gupta, who was the then chief administrator, HUDA, along with 15 builders, including DLF, Emaar MGF, Buzz Hotels, Ansals whose official premises were searched during the operation in the morning, officials said.



The searches were carried out in Delhi and Gurgaon. It booked Hooda, Gupta and the builders for alleged criminal conspiracy and cheating under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act in connection with alleged irregularities in the acquisition of land.

Hooda is already facing CBI probes in two cases related to Manesar land aquisition and allotment of an institutional plot to Associated Journals Ltd (AJL), the publisher of National Herald, in Panchkula. In both the cases, charge sheets have been filed.

The third case against Hooda and others was registered on the directions of the Supreme Court on November 1, 2017 when the CBI was entrusted with the probe into alleged irregularities in the process of acquisition of 1,417.07 acres of land between 2009 and 2012 for sector 58 to 63 and 65 to 67 in Gurgaon, CBI spokesperson Nitin Wakankar said. The government had issued the notification on June 2, 2009, he said. Hooda was the chief minister at that time.

