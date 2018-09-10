Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar fulfils demands raised by deceased lawmaker

national

Setting a new trend in the Haryana assembly on Monday, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced several developments works for the Jind assembly constituency as demanded by legislator Hari Chand Midha, who died on August 26.

The legislator was scheduled to take up the demands of his constituency in the current monsoon session of the assembly.

Khattar said that Midha is no more but fulfilling the demands of his area would be the real tribute to him.

Nine questions of Midha, including eight starred and one unstarred, were lined up for the assembly session.

Khattar announced three new roads for his constituency and said that the work for the setting up of 132 KV Sub Station in Sector-9 Jind would be completed by December 2018.

He said though there was no proposal to upgrade the Government Girls High School at village Barsola yet the state government has decided to upgrade it to Senior Secondary School.

Replying to a question which was to be raised by Midha, the Chief Minister said that from the year 2014 to till date, 12 High Schools have been upgraded to Senior Secondary level and eight Primary Schools to Middle level in the Jind Assembly Constituency.

