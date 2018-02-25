Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar welcomes decision to add Gayatri Mantra in school's prayers

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar yesterday said the decision to add Gayatri Mantra to the morning prayers conducted in schools was taken to increase the level of education, ethics, and culture in the education system



Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana CM Man-ohar Lal Khattar yesterday said the decision to add Gayatri Mantra to the morning prayers conducted in schools was taken to increase the level of education, ethics, and culture in the education system.

"The education department considered a lot of things before bringing this decision. How can we increase the level of education, how can we bring ethics and culture into our educational system are some things that were included in the discussion," said Khattar here.

On February 24, Haryana's Education Minister Ram Bilas Sharma said they were going to add Gayatri Mantra in the morning prayers conducted in the schools. Sharma said that including Gita shlokas in the school syllabus soon after formation of the BJP government in Haryana yielded positive results.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever