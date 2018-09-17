Haryana Gang Rape: Government transfers SP; survivor's family rejects compensation

crime

Police have arrested Deendayal, owner of the tubewell room, where the gang rape took place

Representational Image

Embarrassed over the failure to arrest those involved in the alleged gang rape of a Board topper, the Haryana government on Sunday ordered the transfer of Rewari's SP and replaced him with another officer.

Rahul Sharma has been posted as the new SP of Rewari in place of Rajesh Duggal. The police arrested Deendayal, the owner of the tubewell room where the gang rape took place. Police said he gave the room's keys to the accused where they committed the crime. The police have also detained a medical practitioner, who was called by the accused when the condition of the 19-year-old rape survivor deteriorated.

Cops said the medical practitioner gave the survivor first aid, but did not inform the police even though he knew she was raped, claiming the accused threatened him. The police have faced flak for treating the gang-rape incident casually by citing jurisdiction issues.

Meanwhile, the family of the gang-rape survivor rejected the compensation cheque of `2 lakh sent by the Haryana government. "Is this the value that the government has calculated for the gruesome crime committed on my daughter? We reject the compensation offered. We want justice for our daughter," the survivor's mother said.

Multiple raids underway

Haryana police conducted raids at several places on Sunday to nab the three accused, including an Army man, wanted in the gang-rape case of a young woman in Mahendergarh district. Raids were being conducted at several places in Haryana as well as in Rajasthan, Delhi and some other states, a senior officer, who is part of the investigations in the case, said. "Multiple teams are working to nab them. We are hopeful of arresting the accused soon," he said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever