Haryana govt announces Rs 10 crore for flood-hit Kerala

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday said the state would provide a financial assistance of Rs 10 crore to flood-affected people and for rescue operations in Kerala.

The people of Kerala have been facing heavy losses of life and property due to severe floods and Haryana is with Kerala in this hour of need, an official statement quoting Khattar said. Overflowing rivers and a series of landslides have caused the death of 180 people as of Saturday morning, with over three lakh people forced to move to some 2,000 relief camps.

