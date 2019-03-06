Haryana man booked for excise violation in Noida

national

Noida (UP): A man from Haryana was on Tuesday booked in Noida under the Excise Act for trying to illegally transport liquor bottles across the border, officials said. Vicky Chopra, 35, who works in a bar in Faridabad, was carrying about 20 bottles of wine and beer gift-wrapped in boxes when his hatchback was intercepted at around 3.30 pm near Sector 94, the officials said.

"He was found transporting the bottles across two states without any official pass, in violation of the Excise Act," a police officer said. A case was registered at Sector 39 police station and he would be produced in court on Wednesday, the official said.

In order to transport liquor across states, a pass should be obtained from the Excise Department, failing which can result in legal action against the offender, an officer said.

