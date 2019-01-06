Haryana minister seeks apology from Manu Bhaker, but IOA chief slams him

other-sports

Haryana sports minister Anil Vij on Saturday demanded an apology from international shooter Manu Bhaker, disapproving the "manner" in which she expressed her displeasure at not receiving the promised cash reward of Rs 2 crore for winning a gold at 2018 Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires.

Bhaker, however, got support from none other than Indian Olympic Association President Narinder Batra who asked Vij to stop "intimidating and threatening" the shooter. Bhaker, 16, on Friday reminded the Haryana sports minister of the promises made after her Youth Olympic success.

Bhaker had posted screen shots of Vij's tweets on her twitter handle, in which he had promised her cash award to the tune of Rs 2 crore on behalf of the state government.

Reacting to the tweets, Vij said: "She should have first spoken to the sports department rather than airing her issue in public domain. The language she used in her tweet is aimed at tarnishing the image of the state and it is in bad taste." Vij sought an apology from Bhaker, saying as per the policy of the government the prize money of this year's award winner is given the next year.

