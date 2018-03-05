Haryana offers price guarantee to farmers growing vegetables

Enlisting the achievements of the BJP government in the farm sector of the state, Solanki said the government had implemented the 'Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojna (PMFBY)' to mitigate losses in the farm sector

The Haryana government is offering guarantee to the farmers cultivating potato, onion, tomato and cauliflower that they will never incur any loss, whatever be the selling price for their produce, said Governor Kaptan Singh Solanki on Monday. Addressing the Budget session opening day of the Haryana Assembly in Chandigarh on Monday, Solanki said that the state government has offered to provide 'protected prices' for these vegetables which would be fixed equivalent to the cultivation cost.

"Whenever the prices fall below the input or cultivation costs of the farmer, the state government will compensate the farmer for the price deficit," he said in his speech.

Enlisting the achievements of the BJP government in the farm sector of the state, Solanki said the government had implemented the 'Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojna (PMFBY)' to mitigate losses in the farm sector and provide financial support to the farmers in the event of failure of notified crops namely, paddy, bajra, maize, and cotton in Kharif, and wheat, barley, gram, and mustard in the Rabi.

"The government will soon set up a Haryana Kisan Kalyan Pradhikaran to undertake all possible measures to make agriculture remunerative and enhance agricultural productivity to mitigate the physical, financial, and psychological distress of farm household, and landless workers," he added.

