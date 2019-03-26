Haryana Police arrests 2 under NDPS Act, seizes drugs

crime

The police have registered cases under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act against both the accused

Representational image

Haryana Police on Tuesday arrested a person for allegedly growing opium at his property without any permit or license and recovered 37.5 kg green opium plants with 1.2 kg Doda Post from his possession.

"The police team was patrolling near his village. After getting specific information, police immediately swung into action and arrested the accused along with 37.5 kg of green opium plants and 1.2 kg Doda Post," the police said.

The accused has been identified as Kulwant Singh, a resident of Rania in district Sirsa, the police added.

Meanwhile, in a separate case, a team of Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) Dabwali arrested a man named Rajesh, on charges of possessing 7 grams heroin.

"Both accused would be taken on remand by producing them in the court so that involvement of others in the network of drug-peddling could be unearthed," the police said.

