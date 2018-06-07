Haryana Police arrests notorious gangster from Hyderabad

Special Task Force's (STF) Superintendent of Police Ashwin told the media here that Nehra, 28, was arrested from Venkataraman Colony in Sahibabad area late Wednesday evening

The Haryana Police STF has arrested most wanted gangster Sampat Nehra of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang from Hyderabad, police said on Thursday.

The sharpshooter has more than two dozen criminal cases pending against him in Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Chandigarh.

Haryana Police had announced Rs 1 lakh reward on him, with Rs 50,000 each announced by Rajasthan and Punjab Police.

Ashwin said that Nehra, hailing from Kalauri village in Churu district of Rajasthan, was wanted for a heinous crime, including 12 murders, six attempted murders, two extortions, and five dacoity and robbery cases.

"He was actively involved in contract killing. He had been active in student politics. The gang is active on the social media as well," the officer said.

Nehra will be brought from Hyderabad on transit remand, Ashwin said.

"The Lawrence Bishnoi gang is involved in attempted murder of an INLD ex-MLA's brother, demand of ransom of Rs 3 crore from one Ashwani Kumar, owner of medical stores in Chandigarh, firing at police to free accomplice Deepak from custody and killing a person in Punjab after snatching his Ford Endeavour SUV at gunpoint in Kurukshetra area," he said.

The gangster had also threatened to kill Bollywood actor Salman Khan.

