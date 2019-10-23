Haryana Assembly polls: BJP upbeat, says Opposition marred by internal feud

New Delhi: Post exit poll projections, the Bharatiya Janata Party leadership is a confident lot as they feel that the party is on its way to retain its government in Haryana.

Haryana in charge and Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar said exit polls are somewhat matching BJP’s pre-poll assessment that it will return to power with over two-third majority. "BJP has been saying that we are contesting polls on the issue of development and performance of our incumbent government," Tomar said. The result will be declared on October 24.

"We want a strong opposition in democratic setup, but opposition was marred by its internal feud," MoS Rattan Lal Kataria said. Meanwhile, EC has announced re-polling in five polling booths of as many assembly constituencies on Wednesday due to "some shortcomings".

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates