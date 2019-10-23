MENU

Haryana Assembly polls: BJP upbeat, says Opposition marred by internal feud

Updated: Oct 23, 2019, 09:29 IST | Agencies | New Delhi

Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar said exit polls are somewhat matching BJP's pre-poll assessment that it will return to power with over two-third majority

This picture has been used for representational purposes.
This picture has been used for representational purposes.

New Delhi: Post exit poll projections, the Bharatiya Janata Party leadership is a confident lot as they feel that the party is on its way to retain its government in Haryana.

Haryana in charge and Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar said exit polls are somewhat matching BJP’s pre-poll assessment that it will return to power with over two-third majority. "BJP has been saying that we are contesting polls  on the issue of development and performance of our incumbent government," Tomar said. The result will be declared on October 24.

"We want a strong opposition in democratic setup, but opposition was marred by its internal feud," MoS Rattan Lal Kataria said. Meanwhile, EC has announced re-polling in five polling booths of as many assembly constituencies on Wednesday due to "some shortcomings". 

Tags

haryanabharatiya janata partynational news

