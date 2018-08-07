Haryana Roadways employees go on day-long strike today

national

Employees under the banner of Haryana Roadways Karamchari Joint Action Committee have been holding protests at several places against the state government

Representational Picture

Haryana Roadways employees today went on a day-long strike in protest against the state government's decision to introduce 700 private buses in the state. Nearly 4,000 buses in Haryana remained off roads, hitting inter-state and intra-state services. Employees under the banner of Haryana Roadways Karamchari Joint Action Committee have been holding protests at several places against the state government.

They said they would not allow the state government to launch 700 private buses in the state as it would lead to privatisation of the transport department. They said the government should instead increase the number of buses under the roadways department.

Police personnel were deployed at several bus stands in Haryana to prevent any untoward incident in the wake of the day-long strike.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever