Haryana: Truck driver killed in road accident near Chaheru

Apr 22, 2018, 18:41 IST | Mid-day online desk

The deceased was identified as Gurjinder Singh, a resident of Dilpur village, Subhanpur in Kapurthala district, Chaheru police post in-charge Baljinder Singh said

accidentRepresentational Image

A 37-year-old truck driver died due to his vehicle hit a stationary tractor-trolley near Chaheru on National Highway 1 between Phagwara and Jalandhar, an official said on Sunday.

He said that Gurjinder was going to Jalandhar from Delhi in the truck when the incident took place. The truck driver was rushed to a private hospital of Rama Mandi, where he succumbed to injuries last night, the official said.

Edited by mid-day online desk, with inputs from PTI

Tags

haryanajalandharnational news