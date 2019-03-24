Haryanvi singer-dancer Sapna Chaudhary joins Congress

Updated: Mar 24, 2019, 12:16 IST | PTI

Speculation is rife that she could be fielded from Mathura to take on Bharatiya Janata Party's Hema Malini

Sapna Chaudhary

New Delhi: Haryanvi singer-dancer Sapna Chaudhary joined the Congress on Saturday.

Chaudhary was formally inducted into the party at Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Raj Babbar's residence, sources said.

Chaudhary later met Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the Congress general secretary in charge of east Uttar Pradesh.

