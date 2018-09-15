Has Aayush Sharma decided not to work with Katrina Kaif?

bollywood

Arpita Khan's husband's statement is said to be a hint at Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's alleged relationship

Aayush Sharma and Katrina Kaif

Salman Khan's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma is all set to step his foot into the world of glamour as an actor, with his debut film, Loveratri. The actor, along with debutante Warina Hussain and director Abhiraj Minawala are busy promoting the film endlessly. Reportedly, Aayush Sharma has said that he can't work with Katrina Kaif for 'obvious reasons'.

Arpita Khan's husband's statement is said to be a hint at Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's alleged relationship. He'd rather steer clear of her. However, in the past, there were rumours that the Tiger Zinda Hai actress had refused to work with Aayush in a film. Aayush's statement has left him and Katrina's fans in a soup. They are wondering if he was referring to Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's history or her refusal to work with him. We assume it is the former.

Talking about Loveratri, it is a romantic drama that marks the next venture of Salman Khan Films. Directed by Abhiraj Minawala, Loveratri is produced by Salman Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films is slated to release on October 5, 2018.

On the other hand, Katrina Kaif is busy juggling her shoots between Aamir Khan's Thugs of Hindostan, Shah Rukh Khan's Zero and Salman Khan's Bharat.

