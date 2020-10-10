Has Bigg Boss 12 contestant Jasleen Matharu secretly married Anup Jalota? The singer clarifies

Jasleen Matharu took to her Instagram account and shared a picture with veteran singer Anup Jalota. The pictures show Anup Jalota and her in wedding finery. Jasleen shared them without any captions.

View this post on Instagram ðÂÂ¥ðÂÂ¥ @anupjalotaonline A post shared by Jasleen Matharu à¨Âà¨¸à¨²à©Âà¨¨ à¨®à¨ à¨¾à©Âà©Â (@jasleenmatharu) onOct 8, 2020 at 7:17am PDT

Now, in an interview, Jalota has revealed the real deal behind the picture. Speaking to India Today, he said, "It’s not as it looks like. This is a part of the scene from my upcoming film Woh Meri Student Hai. It’s a dream sequence where Jasleen is getting married and I am her father. In many weddings, even the fathers wear pagdi and the baratis too. The picture is not fake and from the sets of the film. The film is nearly complete with just two days of shoot left. The photo is being presented in the wrong way."

When asked if he is scared that the photo will ruin his image, he said, "See, I don't get affected with what people say or who are they linking me with. I am just doing my work and don't care what others think. And regarding my image, it can't be made but it is earned. And such fake news can't ruin it."

This isn't the first time that Jasleen has shared pictures speculating her marriage. A few months back, she had shared a picture where she could be seen with Sindoor and bangles that immediately made fans wonder if she had tied the knot with the Bhajan maestro. However, she later clarified no such thing had happened.

Later, she had announced that she is in a relationship with a surgeon by the name of Dr Abhinit Gupta and it was her Bigg Boss 12 co-contestant Anup Jalota that had played Cupid. Matharu revealed, "Anup Ji had told me about this doctor, who separated from his wife last year. But the matter couldn't progress owing to the lockdown. However, rather than delaying it further, he introduced us virtually. We talk a lot and get along well."

Also Read: From a budding singer to allegedly dating Anup Jalota: Jasleen Matharu's colourful life

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news