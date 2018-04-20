Has Kriti Kharbanda gotten a makeover to play a sultry siren in her next?

Kriti Kharbanda has recently been flooding her Instagram account with her glam images



Kriti Kharbanda

Last seen in Veerey Ki Wedding, Kriti Kharbanda is now looking forward to her next, Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se with the Deols (Dharmendra, Sunny and Bobby). During the comic caper's Hyderabad shoot schedule, she had treated the cast and crew to local delicacies like mirchi ka salan, Hyderabadi biryani and qubani ka meetha. As she has worked in Telugu films, Kriti is familiar with the city of the Charminar. While she is savouring the experience of shooting with the Deols, she has been, of late, flooding her Instagram account with her glam images. A makeover to play a sultry siren in her next, perhaps?

The Veerey Ki Wedding actress recently shot for an e-commerce brand endorsement. Now, she is extending a helping hand to the online portal's drive to collect old clothes for the needy. Kriti will set an example by giving several of her outfits, which will be donated to an NGO, which works with the underprivileged.

Kriti Kharbanda, who essays the role of a Gujarati girl in Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se, says it was a challenge for her to learn Gujarati for her role. For this film, Kriti wants to ace the Gujarati accent and she has hired the services of a diction coach. "I am training under a language coach to not only get the dialect right, but also to master the accent and a few popular Gujarati catchphrases. It has been challenging and exciting so far. This film is very close to my heart. I have directed all my energies into it and I hope that shows on screen," the 29-year-old said in a statement.

