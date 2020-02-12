Has life changed after marriage to Xisca for Rafael Nadal? His reply...

World No. 2 Rafael Nadal insists that marriage has not brought about any major change in his life. The 19-time Grand Slam champion got married to Xisca Perello in October last year, after being in a relationship with her since 2005.

Nadal and Xisca's wedding took place at La Fortaleza, an upmarket property in Spain, with only 350 guests invited.

Talking about life after marriage, he told rockingcelebrity.com, "Honestly, nothing has changed. We have been together since 2005, so 15 years of being together and a wedding really doesn't change much. Honestly, after the wedding I was not able to give much time at home. We just tried to do a private event with the people that we want. We have been a very normal couple since the beginning trying to avoid being very proactive together in press, to maintain our private lives away from media attention."

