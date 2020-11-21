Has Prabhu Dheva tied the knot in a hush-hush wedding?

Rumours are rife that Prabhu Dheva quietly tied the knot with a physiotherapist, who was treating him for chronic back pain. The choreographer-director, who has been working on the Salman Khan-starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, prefers to keep his personal life under wraps.

It is said that the ceremony took place in Mumbai. He was earlier married to Ramlatha with whom he had three children. The marriage is said to have gone kaput after his alleged affair with South star Nayanthara. Will he clear the air?

On the work front, Salman Khan and Prabhu Dheva are all set to reunite for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. This film was slated to release in cinema halls this year on Eid on May 22 and clash at the box-office with Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani's Laxmmi Bomb, but had to be postponed due to the pandemic.

Radhe also stars Jackie Shroff, Disha Patani, and Randeep Hooda, who plays the antagonist. Dheva and Khan collaborated for the first time in 2009 with Wanted and did Dabangg 3 last year too. For the last 11 years, Khan has had a release on Eid every year. Unconfirmed reports a few days back have speculated that the action drama might be released on OTT.

