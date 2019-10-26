Has Real Madrid footballer Luka Jovic dumped partner for model Sofija Milosevic?

Real Madrid star Luka Jovic has reportedly ditched his partner Andjela Manitasevic, who is also the mother of his seven-month-old son David, and is dating Serbian model Sofija Milosevic (right). Jovic, 21, who has been in a relationship with Manitasevic since 2014, has recently been spotted quite a few times in the company of Milosevic, 29. According to local media reports, Jovic and Manitasevic split in August, though there been no formal announcement of the same.

Interestingly though, the footballer has reportedly denied that he even knows the model.

