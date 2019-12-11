Has Samantha Akkineni come on board for the Telugu version of Amitabh Bachchan's Pink?

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

In 2016, Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu starred in Pink, which was not only one of the best films of that year but also happens to be one of the most fierce courtroom dramas of the decade, if not all time. The film had a huge impact on the audiences as well as the critics and was remade in Tamil.

Titled Nerkonda Paarvai, the Tamil version had Ajith Kumar and Shraddha Srinath in the respective characters of Bachchan and Pannu. And now, the film is all set to be remade into Telugu as well, with Superstar Pawan Kalyan essaying the central character. And as far as the role of the actress is concerned, there are talks with Samantha Akkineni to come on board for the part.

Akkineni recently featured in the blockbuster, Oh Baby, which was a fantasy film, and the actress is also known for memorable films like Time Story and Eega, both creating a perfect blend of realism and fantasy. The actress has a huge fan base in the South and also enjoys a strong number of followers on Instagram.

She recently celebrated her second wedding anniversary with Chay Akkineni and took to her Instagram account to share some old pictures, a perfect nostalgic rush for her and her fans, take a look in case you missed:

And as far as the aforementioned speculations are concerned, we hope we can see the combination of Samantha and Pawan Kalyan on the big screen.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates