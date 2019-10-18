Has Shah Rukh Khan chosen Rajkumar Hirani over Atlee Kumar?

Shah Rukh Khan's last few years haven't turned out to be the way the actor may have expected. Fan, Jab Harry Met Sejal and Zero, all failed to impress the audiences. He has taken a short break from films and reports suggested he may announce his next film on his birthday with the Tamil director, Atlee Kumar. It was reported Kumar was planning a hardcore commercial potboiler for Khan. However, we may have to wait a little longer for the Twain to meet.

A report by Koimoi states Khan's next will be a Rajkumar Hirani and not Kumar. A report states, "It seemed as if the SRK-Atlee association was definitely on the cards. The film was supposed to be an out-and-out masala actioner, an original, not a remake of Atlee's earlier films Mersal or Theri. SRK reportedly loved the story and trusted Atlee's vision. At the same time, the actor was also supposed to be having intense interactions with Ali Abbas Zafar and Rajkumar Hirani. Now all speculations can be laid to rest. The Munna Bhai filmmaker appears to have won the race by a short head. But when will SRK make the announcement? Well, only when he's ready."

Rajkumar Hirani is also busy penning the script of Munna Bhai 3, which has been keenly awaited for the last 13 years. As far as Khan is concerned, he's looking for the right time and the right opportunity to announce his next film. We wish it happens on his birthday! He's soon set to be back with the second season of Ted Talk India: Nayi Soch. Also, his interview with David Letterman will premiere on Netflix on October 25; we can't wait to watch it!

