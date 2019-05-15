Has Shah Rukh Khan cut ties with Aanand L Rai post Zero's failure?

bollywood

Aanand L Rai's Zero released in December 2018, and even after four months of its release, the film's failure is affecting Shah Rukh Khan. This has led to reports of a tiff between him and Rai. SRK hasn't signed any project post Zero's debacle

Aanand L Rai and Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif's film, Zero, released in December 2018 but the film still manages to grab headlines. The film failed to entertain the audience and the critics and didn't manage to rake in the moolah. Shah Rukh had high hopes from this ambitious project, where he played a dwarf.

Zero also had a special song, which had Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan dancing together in it. Aanand L Rai had released the song on the occasion of Eid as a sweet treat to their fans. Immense strategic promotion of this film was planned and despite all of this, Zero failed to make its place in the hearts of the audience, which upset Shah Rukh Khan.

Soon, after Zero's unimpressive results, rumours of Shah Rukh Khan having a tiff with Aanand L Rai started doing the rounds. Times of India quoted Bollywood Hungama that reported about bad blood between King Khan and the Tanu Weds Manu director. The report also suggested that Shah Rukh stopped answering Rai's phone calls and blamed him entirely for the Zero fiasco. Talking about it, a source told Bollywood Hungama, "Shah Rukh blames Rai entirely for the fiasco that was Zero. What was Aanand Rai thinking? This is what Shah Rukh now wonders, like everybody else."

Watch videos, photos: Shah Rukh Khan gets a warm welcome from fans in China

However, the TOI report says that there's no truth to this piece of news. And a source informed them saying that there's no tiff between Shah Rukh and Aanand L Rai. "There is no truth to this, all is well between Shah Rukh Khan and Aanand L. Rai after Zero release."

Recently, Shah Rukh's Zero was screened at the Beijing International Film Festival and he admitted that the film was not received well domestically. "Unfortunately, Zero itself wasn't received too well back home in India, maybe I made the wrong film, maybe I did not do the right storytelling so I am a little wary how it will be received here and I hope people here will like it."

The 53-year-old also said that he doesn't feel like doing any films after this, and wants to spend time with his children.

Also Read: SRK majorly affected by Zero failure; says he doesn't feel like acting as of now

Top entertainment stories of the day:

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates