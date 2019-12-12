Has Shah Rukh Khan finally said yes to this filmmaker for his next film?

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Shah Rukh Khan has been continuously working in the Hindi film industry for the last 27 years. He made his debut in 1992 with Deewana and till 2018, the star had a release every year. It was the first time that he didn't have a release in a particular year, and that was 2019 itself.

Just like any other actor, Khan is also facing some rough times in his professional space and going through a purple patch. After the failure of Zero, he took a small break from films and decided to spend some time with his family. However, he has been very much active with his production house, Red Chillies, which produced Badla and Bard Of Blood this year.

Next year, it will be coming up with Class of '83, featuring Bobby Deol. But as far as the actor's film assignments are concerned, he hasn't made any announcement yet. There have been lots of speculations about his collaborations with Atlee Kumar, Rajkumar Hirani, and Raj and DK. And joining the list of the rumoured directors he's supposed to work with, is the Malayalam filmmaker Aashiq Abu.

This very popular and successful filmmaker recently made the film Virus, and now, he met Khan at his residence for a possible film offer. He took to his Instagram account and wrote- Thank you SRK, we love you! Take a look:

View this post on Instagram Thank you @iamsrk. We love you A post shared by Aashiq Abu (@aashiqabu) onDec 11, 2019 at 9:50pm PST

The reason for the meeting isn't known yet, however, it seems it has to be something very special but to be kept under wraps for a while. Let's hope it's a movie collaboration.

