The changing narrative of Sushant Singh Rajput's case

Anubhav Sinha maintains that the negative perception about the Hindi film industry has been created on television news channels and doesn't hold any weight among fans.

Ever since Sushant Singh Rajput's death, there have been several conspiracy theories regarding Bollywood — from its nepotistic nature to drug abuse. The filmmaker asks, "Do you think the fans on the streets have started feeling any different? No." He adds that people have started identifying how agendas have been shifting constantly.

Earlier, speaking to IANS, Anubhav Sinha expressed that the raging debate over nepotism, which has found fresh steam after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, is overrated. "Nepotism is an overrated debate. It exists everywhere and I have been telling this from the day one. Too much has been made out of the word 'nepotism'," Sinha told IANS.

He opened up on the issue of favouritism, too, and he admitted not being too aware of the newly-popular term 'movie mafia' before. "Speaking of 'mafias', I haven't heard this term too many times in regards to the industry. Yes, favouritism and bullying exist in the business and it exists in every business. But we all should be very careful about our fellow workers. We all should think about each other and work in a friendly manner," said the "Thappad" director.

