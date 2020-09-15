Has Varun Dhawan signed his next film with Sajid Nadiadwala?

Varun Dhawan has been on a roll in his career ever since he made his debut. He started his career with Karan Johar's Student of the Year 2 in 2012 and one smash hit after another followed in the form of Main Tera Hero, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Badlapur, ABCD 2, Dishoom, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Judwaa 2, and Sui Dhaaga: Made In India.

It's only because of his ability to pull in the crowd that filmmakers have always wanted to work with him. He has come on board for Raj Mehta's next film that stars Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Singh. He also happens to be the leading man of the remake of Coolie No. 1, and now a report by Pinkvilla states that Sajid Nadiadwala has roped him for a film titled Sanki.

A source told the portal, "Sajid and Varun had teamed up for Judwaa 2 which also turned out to be Varun's highest-grossing solo film ever. Now, after three years, they have decided to reunite one more time. It's a masala action film in the space that Varun already specialises in."

It added, "It's titled Sanki and Rajat Arora is scripting the film right now. When the film was being locked, Sajid offered it to Varun who loved it and gave it a go-ahead. The deal is signed and Varun will also undergo a two-month prep for the film before it begins."

Sajid Nadiadwala also has been delivering one blockbuster after another for a long time. 2019, in particular, was a memorable year for Nadiadwala Grandson as the company had money-spinners in the form of Housefull 4, Chhichhore, and Super 30.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news