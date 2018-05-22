Has wife Sonia Kapoor turned Himesh Reshammiya into a sports enthusiast?

Himesh Reshammiya made his first public appearance, after his marriage



Himesh Reshammiya, Kunal Thakkur and Leander Paes

Newly-wed Himesh Reshammiya is keen to learn tennis. Over the weekend, the singer was spotted at actor-buddy Kunal Thakkur's tennis academy in Andheri with Leander Paes.

Himesh Reshammiya, who tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend Sonia Kapoor earlier this month, looked dashing at the launch held at Andheri Celebrations Club on Sunday. Leander Paes and Himesh cut the ribbon of the new tennis court at the launch. The singer-actor kept it casual and looked handsome in a printed t-shirt and jeans.

Other celebrities at the launch included Mrunal Jain, Jay Soni, Vikas Gupta, Anshuman Malhotra, Aasiya Qazi, Vishal Grover, Rizwan Khan, Vineet Singh and Sandip Sickand.

Looks like Himesh is pretty serious and was seeking tips from the champ. Has wife Sonia Kapoor turned him into a sports enthusiast?

