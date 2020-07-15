Haseena Mallik to be suspended on Maddam Sir

Sony SAB's Maddam Sir is all set to witness a dramatic twist as the key inspiration of the Mahila Police Thana - S.H.O. Haseena Mallik will be suspended in the upcoming episodes. 'Maddam Sir' the show that Sony SAB launched earlier this year with the tagline of 'Kuch Baat Hai Kyunki Jazbbaat Hai', addresses social issues through the eyes of four dynamic women police officers.

Haseena Mallik comes face-to-face with Angad Acharya, the Chief of Sanskriti Raksha Dal, someone with immense power and wealth. Angad's ideologies and beliefs are far from powerful as he is against young couples spending time with each other. Angad is not scared to use his position and influence to deal with situations but things take a dramatic turn when he comes face to face with the lady dabang Karishma (Yukti Kapoor).

As the story progresses, viewers will witness an intriguing faceoff between Karishma and Angad which results in S.H.O Haseena (Gulki Joshi) coming on the verge of losing her job. How can a face-off between Karishma and Angad land Haseena in trouble? Will Haseena's team bail her out this time, will Angad's power be too much for Maddam Sir? What future will Haseena's suspension hold for Lucknow's Mahila Police Thana? Viewers are all set to find it out in the upcoming episodes that are filled with curiosity and suspense.

Gulki Joshi, essaying the role of Haseena Mallik said, "With a strong belief in policing with heart, Haseena Malik, S.H.O (Station House Officer) is a witty and a headstrong woman, believes in bringing sensitivity in the manner of her policing. Haseena will soon have to take a strong decision for her team. With Angad Acharya's influence and power, Haseena is on the verge of losing her place in Mahila Police Thana. I am eager to witness out viewer's response on the fresh episodes of Maddam Sir only on Sony SAB. So, I would urge all our fans to switch on SAB and witness the new drama unfold."

Sudesh Berry, essaying the role of Angad Acharya said, "I am thrilled to be a part of Sony SAB's Maddam Sir. I think every situation is like a coin, while all the female police officers are one side, my character is on the other. My character, Angad is someone with immense power and wealth. However, Angad's ideologies and beliefs are extreme. He is fearless and not scared to use his position and influence to deal with situations that threaten him or his beliefs. I am enjoying this character because for me acting is not only my profession but my faith. So, I follow it with complete devotion. I am excited to delve in the character completely and I think it will be an exciting journey."

Watch Haseena Mallik's fate in Mahila Police Thana unravel on Maddam Sir, every Monday-Friday at 10 PM

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news